Great news! For the past two years we’ve co-located MADS with Content Marketing World – and this year, we’re fully integrating the MADS program within the CMWorld conference. You’ll have the option to attend three MADS workshops as well as session tracks on Tuesday and Wednesday curated just for marketing analytics professionals during the CMWorld main conference.
Plus, you’ll also get access to the full CMWorld agenda!
Get Actionable Takeaways
Learn new ideas you can implement immediately, MADS sessions will help you:
- Improve marketing ROI: Uncover new tools to measure, optimize, and demonstrate the impact of marketing efforts on business outcomes.
- Understand customer behavior: Find advanced methods for collecting, analyzing, and leveraging customer data to give your organization a competitive edge.
- Get ahead on AI: Learn about the latest techniques for developing predictive models, personalizing marketing campaigns, and automating processes.
- Communicate data insights: Get tips on how to effectively communicate complex data to stakeholders through compelling visualizations and storytelling.
Hear From Innovators
Hear from marketing analytics trailblazers and data innovators who are at the forefront of current and emerging trends. As they share their expertise and case studies for success, you’ll be inspired to think more strategically and empowered to drive growth for your business.
Check out some fan favorite MADS sessions from previous years:
How One Brand Solved the Marketing Attribution Puzzle [Video]
Learn how travel company TUI’s digital analytics team developed an attribution model to show how marketing contributes to the business — and automated the process across all their platforms.
What’s the Future of Marketing Analytics in the AI Age? [Video]
Still waiting to tie together your digital marketing activities across all channels? Wondering how third-party cookie degradation will affect your strategy? And can AI help? Google’s head of data measurement and analytics has some thoughts.
How To Find the Truth in Data and Marketing Analytics
Racehorse American Pharoah had a left heart ventricle bigger than most. Learn how that data discovery led to big success, and how you can use data analytics to reveal surprising insights and drive valuable marketing success.