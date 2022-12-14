 Skip to content

Experience Content Marketing World!

Learn from 100+ expert speakers, connect with a vibrant marketing community, and get the tools to advance your future. Join us in Washington, D.C. for three days packed with new ideas and inspiration.

Now in its 13th year, Content Marketing World is produced the Content Marketing Institute and brings together marketing leaders, content creators, communications experts, agencies, and creative professionals from around the world.

Get Inspired.

Click below to watch some fan favorites.

BONIN
BOUGH

NANCY
HARHUT

MICHAEL
BARBER

MELANIE
DEZIEL

RAVI
YADA

"After attending CMWorld, I felt like I had earned a master's degree in content marketing!"
Connie MulqueenDirector, Content Strategy
“Going to CMWorld is like taking a peek behind the curtain to see what the most innovative marketers are doing next.”
Paul HobdayContent Marketing Manager
“CMWorld sets the bar year in and year out as THE event for marketers to attend to stay up to date with best practices.”
Bernie BorgesVice President Global Content Marketing
“Every year, I come home with new ideas and validation. Even after more than a decade in the industry!”
Mariah ObiedzinskiAVP of Content Services
“I’ve never experienced a conference that taught me so much so efficiently.”
Devin GardnerDirector of Marketing
“CMWorld has become my annual reset, where I can get re-energized about my work.”
Carmen HillContent Strategist
Previous
Next

WHY ATTEND
Learn why CMWorld is your can’t-miss marketing event of the year.

CALL FOR SPEAKERS

Apply now to lead the conversation and inspire your peers.

BECOME A SPONSOR
Showcase your technology and solutions to CMWorld attendees.

MENTORSHIP
Get one-on-one guidance from leaders in the CMI community.

NEW LOCATION

Explore our nation’s capital, the 2023 home of CMWorld.

ASK THE COMMUNITY
Watch our latest Ask the #CMWorld Community livestream.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

GOLD SPONSORS

ALL SPONSORS

Airtable_logo_150
CMW23_Sponsor_Aprimo
CMW23_Sponsor_Bynder
Canto_logo_150
CMW23_Sponsor_CrowdContent
CMW23_Sponsor_DemandJump
Immedia_logo_150
CMW23_Sponsor_Libsyn
CMW23_Sponsor_MarketMuse
Netline_Logo_150
Optimizely_logo_150
Riverside_logo_150
RWS_logo-rgb
StudioScience_200
CMW23_Sponsor_Futures
CMW23_Sponsor_Uberflip
CMW23_Sponsor_Unbabel
WPVip_logo_150
CMW23_Sponsor_Writer
Previous
Next